Xavier Worthy News: Minimal production again Sunday

Worthy brought in one of four targets for 11 yards in the Chiefs' 16-14 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

The speedy rookie once again struggled to get on the same page with Patrick Mahomes, leading to Worthy's second-lowest reception and receiving yardage totals. Worthy also briefly appeared to be dealing with an arm injury in the second half but remained in the game, and he could continue struggling to make an impact against a talented Bills defense in a Week 11 road battle.