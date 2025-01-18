Fantasy Football
Xavier Worthy News: Only WR with receptions for KC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Worthy brought in five of six targets for 45 receiving yards while losing eight yards on his only rushing attempt in Saturday's 23-14 playoff win over the Texans.

Worthy was the only wideout to record a reception for Kansas City after DeAndre Hopkins, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster all finished with bagels in that category. It wasn't all roses for the speedy rookie after Worthy was stopped for an eight-yard loss in his only work as a rusher. Expect Worthy to serve a similar role on offense in the next round of the playoffs as the Chiefs prepare to host the AFC Championship Game next Sunday.

