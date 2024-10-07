Xavier Worthy News: Rushing TD in Week 5 win

Worthy secured three of six targets for 25 yards and rushed once for a three-yard touchdown in the Chiefs' 26-13 win over the Saints on Monday night. He also recovered a Carson Steele fumble.

Worthy entered the night as the Chiefs' de facto No. 1 receiver due to Rashee Rice's (IR, knee) absence, but he watched Travis Kelce and JuJu Smith-Schuster command a bulk of Patrick Mahomes' attention. Worthy finished third in targets behind his two teammates, and he would have had a relatively uneventful night had it not been for his early fourth-quarter touchdown rush, his second score on the ground and fourth trip to the end zone overall. Worthy should work into a progressively larger role in coming games, and he'll next take aim at the talented but inconsistent 49ers defense in a Week 7 road Super Bowl rematch following a Week 6 bye.