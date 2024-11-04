Fantasy Football
Xavier Worthy

Xavier Worthy News: Struggles mightily Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 4, 2024

Worthy failed to bring in either of his targets Monday, losing 10 yards on two rushing attempts in an overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Worthy turned in a true negative fantasy performance after losing 10 yards on his only two touches Monday. The speedy rookie took a backseat to veteran DeAndre Hopkins (2-86-2), and that may be a trend that continues in the second half of the season following Kansas City's big trade in Week 8. Worthy is still a key part of the offense (as evident by his four attempted plays Monday), and should still be considered a flex option ahead of Sunday's tilt against Denver.

Xavier Worthy
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
