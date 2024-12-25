Fantasy Football
Xavier Worthy headshot

Xavier Worthy News: Surpasses last week's career game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Worthy caught eight of nine targets for 79 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 10 yards in Wednesday's 29-10 win over Pittsburgh.

Worthy was fresh off recording a new career high in receptions (seven), an achievement that lasted just four days before Wednesday's eight-catch performance. The versatile rookie notched his sixth touchdown reception while setting another personal best in total yards from scrimmage (89). Worthy has been red-hot for managers in the fantasy playoffs, and he will attempt to finish the regular season with another quality outing against the Broncos next Sunday.

