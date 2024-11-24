Xavier Worthy News: Tallies 51 yards from scrimmage

Worthy recorded four receptions on six targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 30-27 win over the Panthers. He added one rush for five yards.

Worthy finished second on the team with six targets, his highest mark since Week 8. However, he continued to struggle to connect with Patrick Mahomes on deep targets, as three of his four catches went for 12 yards or fewer. Given his limited volume and lack of explosiveness, Worthy is difficult to trust despite topping 50 yards from scrimmage in consecutive games for the first time this season.