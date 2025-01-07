Fantasy Football
Xavier Worthy headshot

Xavier Worthy News: Withheld from action in Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 9:32am

Worthy didn't take the field in the regular-season finale versus the Broncos.

Worthy joined a bevy of Chiefs regulars sitting out Week 18 with the Chiefs already locked into the top seed in the AFC. The rookie wideout closed out his rookie regular season with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns and will get an added week of rest with a bye during the wild-card round before rejoining the fray in the divisional round.

