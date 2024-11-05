Xazavian Valladay News: Set to join New Orleans
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported Tuesday that the Saints are set to sign Valladay to the practice squad.
Valladay was with the Jets' practice squad at the beginning of the regular season, but he was cut Sept. 11. Now with the Saints, he could be elevated to the active roster with Kendre Miller (hamstring) on injured reserve and Jamaal Williams working through a groin injury.
Xazavian Valladay
Free Agent
