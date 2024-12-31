Yannick Ngakoue News: Let go by New England

Ngakoue was waived by the Patriots on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ngakoue was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Nov. 8 after being let go by the Ravens one day earlier. He played in six games for New England and accumulated nine tackles (four solo) over that span. If he clears waivers, Ngakoue will have an opportunity to sign with a playoff-bound team before the end of the regular season.