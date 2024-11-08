Yannick Ngakoue News: Picked up by New England

The Patriots claimed Ngakoue off waivers Friday, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Ngakoue was signed to the Ravens' active roster Oct. 14 after being signed to the practice squad in late September. He was let go by Baltimore on Thursday, and because that occurred after the Nov. 5 trade deadline, Ngakoue was placed on waivers rather than released, which New England took advantage of Friday. Ngakoue played a rotational role at defensive end with the Ravens, and the 2016 third-round pick will likely do the same with the Patriots behind starters Daniel Ekuale (abdomen) and Keion White.