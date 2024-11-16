Fantasy Football
Yasir Abdullah headshot

Yasir Abdullah Injury: Ruled out for Week 11

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 16, 2024 at 9:07pm

Abdullah (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Abdullah was an addition to the injury report Saturday and did not travel with the team to Detroit. Abdullah is a reserve linebacker whose absence will mainly be felt on special teams. Across nine appearances this season, Abdullah has logged 17 tackles (13 solo).

Yasir Abdullah
Jacksonville Jaguars
