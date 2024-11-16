Yasir Abdullah Injury: Ruled out for Week 11
Abdullah (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.
Abdullah was an addition to the injury report Saturday and did not travel with the team to Detroit. Abdullah is a reserve linebacker whose absence will mainly be felt on special teams. Across nine appearances this season, Abdullah has logged 17 tackles (13 solo).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now