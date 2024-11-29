Fantasy Football
Yasir Abdullah

Yasir Abdullah Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Abdullah (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Texans, Demetrius Harvey of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Even with the Jaguars coming out of the Week 12 bye, Abdullah will miss a second straight game due to a hamstring injury. The 2023 fifth-round pick's next chance to play will be Week 14 against the Titans on Sunday, Dec. 8. Abdullah has logged 17 tackles (13 solo) across nine regular-season games.

Yasir Abdullah
Jacksonville Jaguars
