Yasir Abdullah News: Good to go vs. Titans
Abdullah (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Abdullah was sidelined for the Jaguars' last two games due to a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to be given the green light for Sunday's AFC South clash. Abdullah has served in a rotational role at outside linebacker this year and has logged 17 tackles (13 solo) across nine regular-season games.
