Yaya Diaby News: Records first sack of season

Diaby recorded two solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in the Buccaneers' 33-16 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Diaby finally got a QB takedown in his fourth game of the campaign, despite logging his second-lowest snap count (35) of the young season. The second-year pro, who recorded 7.5 sacks as a rookie across 17 regular-season games in part-time duty, has only topped out at two tackles in terms of a single-game high thus far, so he still has plenty of work to do to qualify as a valuable IDP asset.