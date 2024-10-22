Yaya Diaby News: Registers second sack of season

Diaby logged five solo tackles, including 1.0 sacks, during Monday's 41-31 loss to Baltimore.

Diaby got his second sack of the season Monday, taking down Lamar Jackson for an eight-yard loss midway through the first quarter. The 2023 third-round pick has played at least 54 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps in all seven regular-season games this year, and over that span he has accrued 19 tackles (15 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and one forced fumble.