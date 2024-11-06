Fantasy Football
Yetur Gross-Matos

Yetur Gross-Matos Injury: Designated to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 6, 2024

The 49ers designated Gross-Matos (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Gross-Matos has missed the 49ers' last four games after likely sustaining a knee injury in the team's Week 4 win over the Patriots. However, the opening his 21-day practice window Wednesday suggests that the 26-year-old is almost past the issue. Gross-Matos must still be activated to the 49ers' active roster to have a chance at suiting up in Week 10, when the team travels to Tampa Bay.

