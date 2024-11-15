Yetur Gross-Matos Injury: Questionable for Week 11

Gross-Matos (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Lindsey Pallares of the 49ers' official site reports.

While Gross-Matos has been tagged as questionable, he is trending towards being activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game after logging full practices all week. If he's able to play Sunday, he'll serve in a rotational role at defensive end behind starters Nick Bosa (hip) and Leonard Flloyd.