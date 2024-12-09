Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Yetur Gross-Matos headshot

Yetur Gross-Matos News: Standout three-sack performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 9, 2024

Gross-Matos (knee) recorded four tackles (all solo) and three sacks in Sunday's 38-13 blowout win over the Bears.

Gross-Matos set a new personal best with a trio of sacks on Chicago's rookie signal-caller Caleb Williams. The 2020 second-round pick now has four sacks in four games since being activated from injured reserve in Week 11 against Seattle. Gross-Matos will continue to get extra run for as long as star DE Nick Bosa (oblique) remains sidelined.

Yetur Gross-Matos
San Francisco 49ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now