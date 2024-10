Tennessee worked out Cajuste (leg) on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cajuste was waived from the Giants' injured reserve list prior to Week 1 with a leg issue, but it now appears he's healthy enough for football activities again. The Titans have dealt with instability at the right tackle position up to this point in 2024, so it's understandable that they're exploring all avenues at that spot.