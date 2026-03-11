Yosh Nijman headshot

Yosh Nijman News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Nijman announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Nijman will hang up his cleats after six seasons with the Packers and the Panthers. The offensive lineman made 29 starts during his career, most recently starting four games with Carolina in 2026.

Yosh Nijman
 Free Agent
