Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Younghoe Koo headshot

Younghoe Koo Injury: Expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Koo (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but is expected to play, Will McFadden of atlantafalcons.com reports.

The Falcons signed Riley Patterson to their practice squad this week, but it now appears he won't be needed after Koo managed full practice participation Friday. Falcons coach Raheem Morris suggested Friday that Koo is likely to play.

Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now