Younghoe Koo Injury: Expected to play
Koo (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers but is expected to play, Will McFadden of atlantafalcons.com reports.
The Falcons signed Riley Patterson to their practice squad this week, but it now appears he won't be needed after Koo managed full practice participation Friday. Falcons coach Raheem Morris suggested Friday that Koo is likely to play.
