Younghoe Koo Injury: Nursing injury after Monday's game

Head coach Raheem Morris said that Koo "kind of hurt himself a bit" in Monday's 15-9 win over the Raiders, Terrin Waack of the Falcons' official site reports. "We'll figure it out more [Wednesday] after the medical things get in," Morris said.

Koo knocked down his lone extra-point try and made field-goal attempts of 48 and 40 yards before missing wide left on his final kick of the night, a 42-yarder with 5:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. It's unclear if the injury Morris alludes to contributed to the uncharacteristic miss, but more information about Koo's status heading into Sunday's game against the Giants should be known when Atlanta releases its first Week 16 injury report Wednesday.