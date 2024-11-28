Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Younghoe Koo headshot

Younghoe Koo Injury: Working through hip issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 28, 2024 at 3:46pm

Koo (hip) was listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Koo wasn't on Wednesday's injury report, indicating that the hip issue is a new one. The Falcons do not currently have a placekicker on the practice squad, but if one is signed, that would indicate that Koo is in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now