Younghoe Koo News: Bounces back with perfect showing
Koo made both field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Vikings.
While Koo was perfect Sunday, both field-goal attempts were shorter than a PAT. The veteran kicker is on track for his worst field-goal percentage as a Falcon, but he's shown a slight improvement in recent weeks, going 8-for-9 on kicks over his last three appearances.
