Younghoe Koo News: Busy day ends with game-winner

Koo made both extra-point tries and all four field-goal attempts during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Saints.

Coming into Sunday, Koo had attempted five field goals through three games, including only one attempt from beyond 40 yards. However, he was put to the test versus a division rival and rose to the occasion. Koo connected on four attempts beyond 40 on Sunday, including a career-high 58-yarder with two seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons the lead. Koo hasn't missed a kick this season and remains a strong play as long as Atlanta's offense can move the ball efficiently.