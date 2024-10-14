Younghoe Koo News: Busy day in Week 6

Koo made all three of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 38-20 win over the Panthers.

Koo didn't attempt a kick beyond 35 yards but still delivered a quality performance for fantasy managers. It was also a nice bounce-back effort from the veteran after he went 3-for-5 on field-goal tries in Week 5, including a blocked 54-yarder. The Falcons' offense has picked up steam, scoring 74 points over the last two weeks, so Koo should remain a strong play moving forward.