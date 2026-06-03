Younghoe Koo News: Let go by Gang Green
The Jets cut Koo on Wednesday.
Koo inked with New York in late May but appears to have struggled during his brief stint at OTAs, but the team has now signed a replacement option in Jason Sanders to compete with Cade York (groin). Across six regular-season appearances between the Giants and Falcons in 2025, Koo converted six of nine field-goal attempts and 13 of 14 extra-point tries. He will now search for a chance to compete elsewhere during the offseason.
Younghoe Koo
Free Agent
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