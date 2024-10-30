Fantasy Football
Younghoe Koo headshot

Younghoe Koo News: Misses another FG attempt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Koo made one of two field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries during Sunday's 31-26 win over the Buccaneers.

After a perfect start to the season, Koo has gone just 7-for-11 on field-goal attempts over the past four weeks, with all his misses coming from beyond 40 yards. His inconsistency from deep drops his value, but the Falcons' offense continues to impress, meaning Koo should get plenty of chances to bounce back.

Younghoe Koo
Atlanta Falcons
