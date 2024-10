Koo made both extra-point tries but missed his lone field-goal attempt during Sunday's 34-14 loss to the Seahawks.

Koo's lone field-goal attempt came from 54 yards out, and he's now 5-for-7 from beyond 50 this season. This was the first time the Falcons' offense failed to score at least 20 points since Week 3 against the Chiefs, but they should be able to move the ball against the Buccaneers' porous defense in Week 8, making Koo a bounce-back candidate.