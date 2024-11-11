Younghoe Koo News: Misses three kicks in rough outing

Koo missed three of four field-goal attempts but made both extra-point tries during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Saints.

Koo's first field goal missed wide left from 53 yards out and his last attempt from 46 yards hit the right upright. He's now 3-for-9 from beyond 40 yards over his last six games. Koo also had a 35-yarder blocked Sunday. The veteran kicker has certainly had some heroics in his career, including a career-long 58-yard, game-winning field goal against the Saints in Week 4, but he's currently in a funk after missing three field goals in a three-point loss to a divisional foe.