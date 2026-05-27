Younghoe Koo News: Signing with Jets
The Jets are slated to sign Koo, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.
Koo spent time with the Falcons, his original NFL team, as well as the Giants in 2025, combining to make six of his nine field-goal attempts and 13 of his 14 extra-point tries in six regular season games (one with Atlanta and five with New York). With the Jets, the 31-year-old will have a chance to compete for kicking duties with Cade York and Lenny Krieg.
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