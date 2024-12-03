Younghoe Koo News: Struggles continue in Week 13

Koo made two of three field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 17-13 loss to the Chargers.

Koo missed his first kick wide right from 35 yards out before making his next three, including a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter. The veteran kicker has been playing through a hip issue, and it appears to be impacting his performance. He's gone 12-for-20 on field-goal tries over Atlanta's last eight games after making his first nine attempts. Koo finished with a field-goal percentage of 86 or higher in each of his first five seasons as a Falcon but has made only 72 percent of his field goals this season.