Younghoe Koo News: Zero field-goal attempts Week 9

Koo didn't attempt a field goal but made all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Cowboys.

For the first time this season, Koo didn't attempt a field goal. He also lost out on a fourth extra-point try, as the Falcons went for two after a fourth-quarter touchdown, which put them up 27-13. After a perfect start to the season, Koo is 7-for-11 on field-goal attempts over the past five weeks, with all his misses coming from beyond 40 yards. His inconsistency from deep is concerning, but the Falcons' offense has been impressive, so Koo should get plenty of chances to bounce back.