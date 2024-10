Pickens (groin) is not traveling with the Bears to London for their Week 6 game against the Jaguars, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Pickens has missed four of Chicago's first five games of the season as he's dealt with a groin injury, and he'll now have to wait until after the team's bye in Week 7 to return to action. Until then, Chris Williams should continue to rotate in more frequently on the interior of the defensive line.