Zacch Pickens headshot

Zacch Pickens News: Collects first sack of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Pickens tallied 1.0 sacks and four tackles in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Pickens failed to post more than two stops in any game through Week 13, but the second-year player has recorded at least four tackles in each of the last three games. With three games being a trend, Pickens should be considered an IDP streamer as an interior defensive lineman.

Zacch Pickens
Chicago Bears
