Zacch Pickens News: Collects first sack of season
Pickens tallied 1.0 sacks and four tackles in the Bears' 34-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Pickens failed to post more than two stops in any game through Week 13, but the second-year player has recorded at least four tackles in each of the last three games. With three games being a trend, Pickens should be considered an IDP streamer as an interior defensive lineman.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now