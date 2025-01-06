Zacch Pickens News: Rotational role in 2024

Pickens was inactive in the last two games of the season, and he ended the year with 19 tackles and 1.0 sacks in nine games.

When on the field, Pickens often played about 40 percent of the snaps each week. After recording five tackles over his first six games, Pickens increased his production by averaging 4.67 stops over his last three contests. The defensive tackle is under contract with the Bears through 2026.