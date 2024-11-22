Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Zach Allen headshot

Zach Allen Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Allen (heel) was a limited participant in Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Allen had his full practice Thursday sandwiched between limited practices Wednesday and Friday, and he drawn the questionable tag heading into Sunday's AFC West showdown. If Allen is unable to play, Jordan Jackson and Eyioma Uwazurike would see an uptick in snaps at defensive end alongside starter John Franklin-Myers. Through 11 regular-season games, Allen has logged 42 tackles (24 solo), including 5.0 sacks, and one pass defensed.

Zach Allen
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now