Zach Allen headshot

Zach Allen News: Career-best 3.5 sacks vs. Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 30, 2024

Allen logged seven tackles (two solo), including 3.5 sacks, during the Broncos' 30-24 overtime loss to the Bengals on Saturday.

Allen had a hand in five of the Broncos' seven sacks on quarterback Joe Burrow on Saturday, including back-to-back sacks during the Bengals' opening drive of overtime. Allen is now up to a career-best 8.5 sacks through 15 regular-season games, and he has a chance at reaching double digits for the first time in his NFL career against the Chiefs in Week 18.

Zach Allen
Denver Broncos
