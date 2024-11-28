Fantasy Football
Zach Allen

Zach Allen News: Deemed full participant Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Allen (heel) was estimated as a full participant in Thursday's practice walkthrough.

Allen missed Sunday's Week 12 game against Las Vegas due to a heel injury, but his estimated status Thursday makes it likely that he'll be able to return Monday against Cleveland. The defensive end has logged 5.0 sacks through 11 games, putting him a half-sack behind the career-high mark he established in 2022 with Arizona.

Zach Allen
Denver Broncos

