Zach Allen News: Four TFLs in loss to Chargers

Allen logged eight tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks and four TFLs, in Denver's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Allen's tackles and TFLs marked new season-highs, and his half-sack gives Allen 3.5 through six contests. On the year, Allen has an NFL-best nine tackles for loss. Additionally, he's recorded 29 tackles (18 solo), including the 3.5 sacks, 13 QB hits and one safety. Allen has been one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the league on a powerhouse Denver defense.