Zach Allen News: Picks up another sack in Week 5

Allen recorded seven tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, in Denver's win over Las Vegas on Sunday.

One of the most disruptive down linemen in the league, Allen has at least 1.0 sacks in three of five games to open the year. In total, Allen has recorded 21 tackles (13 solo), including five TFLs and 3.0 sacks, and 12 QB hits. He also helped dump Zach Charbonnet for a safety in the Week 1 opener. Allen is on pace to blow past his previous single-season career high of 5.5 sacks.