Zach Charbonnet Injury: Estimated as limited Monday

Charbonnet was estimated as a limited practice participant Monday due to an elbow issue, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Charbonnet logged just 13 offensive snaps -- his fewest of the season -- Sunday against Minnesota, but he may have picked up an elbow injury during his time in the game. The fact that he was estimated as a limited participant Monday could indicate that the issue isn't serious, though more clarity should come as the week progresses. Charbonnet's status is particularly pertinent given that lead back Kenneth Walker suffered an ankle injury Sunday and was slated for an MRI on Monday while being an estimated DNP. If Walker is held out Thursday versus the Bears and Charbonnet is healthy enough to suit up, the latter would presumably take on most of the carries for the Seahawks.