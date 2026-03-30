Zach Charbonnet Injury: Expected to play in 2026

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald declined to provide a specific estimate for the return of Charbonnet (ACL) on Monday but said "he's not going to miss the whole year," John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Macdonald said he expects WR Tory Horton (shin/groin) to be ready for the start of training camp but declined to link Charbonnet, who tore his right ACL in January and underwent surgery in February, to a similar timetable. Giving the timing of Charbonnet's surgery, which carries a typical 8-12 month recovery recovery, his status for both training camp and Week 1 have to be considered in serious doubt. However, GM John Schneider said in February that he "wouldn't put anything past [Charbonnet]" and that the running back's rehab prospects are "more optimistic than it was initially," Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. During the early days of free agency Seattle inked Emanuel Wilson to a one-year deal and extended George Holani an ERFA tender, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team make further backfield additions.