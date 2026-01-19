At the very least, Charbonnet will miss the rest of the postseason due to the knee injury, and Macdonald relayed to Adam Schefter of ESPN earlier Monday that it's "a significant knee injury, unfortunately. ... He's going to need surgery, so he's got a long road to come back." Once its severity becomes evident, a more precise timetable for Charbonnet's recovery should be more clear, but he appears poised to miss a good portion of the 2026 campaign. Kenneth Walker is set to lead the team's backfield in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Rams and potentially beyond that point, while practice-squad members Velus Jones and Cam Akers are candidates to be brought up to the active roster, and George Holani (hamstring) also could be activated from IR.