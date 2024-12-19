Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zach Charbonnet headshot

Zach Charbonnet Injury: Gets back to limited Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 4:06pm

Charbonnet (oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet wasn't able to log any drills Wednesday due to an oblique injury, so his return to some activity one day later is a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, fellow RB Kenneth Walker (calf) practiced Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, and he was a full participant at that. As a result, Walker appears set to regain the No. 1 role out of the Seahawks backfield Sunday versus the Vikings, which would relegate Charbonnet to backup duties, assuming he's active.

Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now