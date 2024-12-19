Zach Charbonnet Injury: Gets back to limited Thursday

Charbonnet (oblique) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Charbonnet wasn't able to log any drills Wednesday due to an oblique injury, so his return to some activity one day later is a step in the right direction. Meanwhile, fellow RB Kenneth Walker (calf) practiced Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks, and he was a full participant at that. As a result, Walker appears set to regain the No. 1 role out of the Seahawks backfield Sunday versus the Vikings, which would relegate Charbonnet to backup duties, assuming he's active.