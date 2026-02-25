Zach Charbonnet Injury: No timetable yet for return

At this stage, the Seahawks don't have an estimate on when Charbonnet (knee) can resume football-related activities, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Charbonnet, who is under contract with Seattle through 2026, had surgery last weekend to repair a torn ACL in his knee, which typically carries an 8-12 month recovery period. However, it is worth noting that coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday regarding a potential timetable for the running back, "it's more optimistic than it was initially. So that's exciting on like, being able to come back at an earlier time." In any case, Macdonald added that Charbonnet is "not gonna do anything in the spring," a reality that figures to impact the Seahawks' offseason approach in terms of their backfield. The most notable moving part on that front is the status of fellow RB Kenneth Walker, who is eligible to become a free agent following his MVP effort in Super Bowl LX. Given the timing of Charbonnet's surgery, his Week 1 status remains in doubt, but for his part GM John Schneider isn't willing to rule out the possibility that 2023 second-rounder could be available. "I wouldn't put anything past him," Schneider said of Charbonnet.