Zach Charbonnet Injury: Remains in recovery mode

Charbonnet (knee) remains on the active/PUP list as the Seahawks' second preseason contest (Aug. 23 versus the Titans) approaches.

Since placing Charbonnet (who unsurprisingly was on Seattle's 'did not play' list in Saturday's preseason opener against the Cowboys) on the PUP list July 22, the Seahawks haven't offered a concrete update on when the running back might return to practice. However, given that surgery to repair the torn ACL Charbonnet sustained during last season's playoffs didn't occur until Feb. 20, it's reasonable to expect Charbonnet will remain sidelined out of the gate once the team's regular-season slate commences. In that scenario, fellow RBs Jadarian Price (lower body), George Holani and Emanuel Wilson (hamstring) would be in line to see added opportunities early on this season. Seattle's unofficial depth chart currently lists Holani ahead of Price (listed second) and Wilson (third), and while Holani figures to see his share of touches come Week 1, Price - the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft - remains the upside play in fantasy terms and should also claim a decent portion of the workload, provided he can get (and stay) healthy before then.