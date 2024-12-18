Zach Charbonnet Injury: Tending to oblique issue

Charbonnet didn't practice Wednesday due to an oblique injury, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Charbonnet joined fellow RB Kenneth Walker (calf) as a DNP to begin Week 16 prep, placing a cloud over the Seahawks backfield ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings. Kenny McIntosh is the only healthy player at the position on Seattle's active roster, and how Charbonnet and Walker fare on the field, if at all, Thursday and Friday likely will determine who may be the team's primary rusher this weekend.