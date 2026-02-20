Zach Charbonnet headshot

Zach Charbonnet Injury: Undergoes surgery Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2026

Charbonnet posted on social media that he underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Friday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Charbonnet suffered the ACL tear during Seattle's victory over San Francisco in the NFC divisional round. While Smith notes that it's not uncommon for a player to have surgery several weeks after the occurrence of an ACL injury, he also posits that the timing figures to push Charbonnet's recovery timeline further into the 2026 season. At this point, a definitive timeframe for the running back's return to game action hasn't been announced, but it's certainly possible that Charbonnet will miss a significant portion of the upcoming campaign.

Zach Charbonnet
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Charbonnet See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Zach Charbonnet See More
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
NFL
2026 NFL Offseason Free Agency Fits: Malik Willis to Miami?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
Yesterday
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
NFL
Best Ball ADP Analysis: Early Bargain on Jeremiyah Love?
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
4 days ago
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
NFL
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
9 days ago
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings 2026: Top 300 Players for PPR Leagues
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
11 days ago
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
NFL
NFL Yahoo DFS Picks Super Bowl Sunday: Top Picks & Strategy Tips
Author Image
Sasha Yodashkin
13 days ago