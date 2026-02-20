Zach Charbonnet Injury: Undergoes surgery Friday
Charbonnet posted on social media that he underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Friday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.
Charbonnet suffered the ACL tear during Seattle's victory over San Francisco in the NFC divisional round. While Smith notes that it's not uncommon for a player to have surgery several weeks after the occurrence of an ACL injury, he also posits that the timing figures to push Charbonnet's recovery timeline further into the 2026 season. At this point, a definitive timeframe for the running back's return to game action hasn't been announced, but it's certainly possible that Charbonnet will miss a significant portion of the upcoming campaign.
