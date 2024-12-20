Zach Charbonnet News: Cleared for Sunday
Charbonnet (oblique) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Neither does Kenneth Walker, whose absence the past two weeks with a calf injury turned Charbonnet into a high-end fantasy starters. It's possible Charbonnet's strong performances will get him a few extra touches relative to his workload before Walker's injury, but the Seahawks have made it clear all season that they prefer Walker as the lead runner.
